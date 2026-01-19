‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ crosses $1.3 billion mark globally, stays No. 1 at US box office in fifth weekend

Avatar: Fire and Ash continued its dominant box office run, remaining No. 1 in the US in its fifth weekend of release and crossing the USD 1.3 billion mark worldwide.

The film earned USD 13.3 million over the weekend. So far, James Cameron’s third Na’vi adventure has generated USD 363.5 million in North America and USD 1.31 billion globally.

The franchise remains one of the most successful in cinema history, with 2009’s Avatar and 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water grossing USD 2.9 billion and USD 2.3 billion worldwide, respectively.

The new release of last Friday, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple was unable to challenge Cameron’s tentpole, debuting in second place in the US. The film opened with USD 13 million over the weekend. Internationally, it collected USD 16.2 million, bringing its global total to USD 31.1 million.

Directed by Nia DaCosta and written by franchise creator Alex Garland, The Bone Temple is set after the previous installment and reunites Ralph Fiennes, Jack O’Connell and Alfie Williams as survivors confronting a Rage Virus in post-apocalyptic Britain.

Zootopia 2 rounded out the top three, earning USD 9 million in its eighth weekend of release. The animated sequel has proven to be a sustained box office performer, hauling USD 392 million in the US and USD 1.7 billion globally.

It now ranks as the highest-grossing animated Hollywood film of all time, surpassing Inside Out 2 (USD 1.69 billion).