MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 01 February 2026

It’s a wrap for Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal-Shweta Tripathi-starrer ‘Mirzapur: The Film’

Also featuring Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal and Jitendra Kumar, the film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment

Entertainment Web Desk Published 01.02.26, 03:01 PM
A poster of \\\'Mirzapur\\\'

A poster of 'Mirzapur' File Picture

The shooting for Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Shweta Tripathi-starrer Mirzapur: The Film has wrapped, the makers announced on Sunday.

Also featuring Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal and Jitendra Kumar, the film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. It serves as a cinematic extension of the Mirzapur series.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, who previously helmed the hit Prime Video show.

The official handle of Excel Entertainment announced the shoot wrap with a social media post featuring a clapperboard with “'Mirzapur: The Film' wrapped” written on it.

Mirzapur: The Film will see the return of Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini Gupta and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi, despite the character’s death in the second season of the series.

The Mirzapur series debuted on Amazon Prime Video in 2018, followed by subsequent seasons in 2020 and 2024. The show has also been renewed for a fourth season.

Set in Uttar Pradesh, the story revolves around Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a ruthless mafia don who rules a lawless city.

Panchayat and Kota Factory star Jitendra Kumar has joined the cast of the film as Bablu Pandit, a role originally played by Vikrant Massey in the web series. In Mirzapur Season 1, Babloo died a shocking death. His character in the film is likely to face a similar fate, causing Massey to turn down the offer, as per reports.

RELATED TOPICS

Mirzapur Mirzapur Film Ali Fazal Pankaj Tripathi Shweta Tripathi
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

10 highlights of Budget, from hope for cheaper foreign education to tax-free data centres

The stock markets tanked, the Opposition cried foul – Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee called it ‘Humpty Dumpty Budget’ – after Nirmala Sitharaman read out her speech
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

Youth without jobs. Farmers in distress. Looming global shocks - all ignored in Budget

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT