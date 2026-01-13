Is Disha Patani dating Punjabi singer Talwiinder? Here's what we know

Actress Disha Patani recently attended the wedding of Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, where she was reportedly seen holding hands with Punjabi singer Talwinder — a moment that has sparked rumours on social media.

In a video that has gone viral, Disha and Talwinder were spotted holding hands as they spoke to Mouni Roy’s husband, businessman Suraj Nambiar.

The two were also seen together at Udaipur airport while leaving for Mumbai. Talwinder, a household name in the realm of Punjabi music, wore a mask to conceal his face.

However, this is not the first time Disha has been the subject of fan speculation for her love life. A few days back, she was spotted in Goa with actor Arshad Warsi inside a car along with an unidentified man who seemed to have wrapped his arms around her shoulder.

Netizens were quick to conclude that the mystery man could be Talwinder.

While the speculations continue to gain momentum, neither Disha nor Talwinder have made their relationship official on social media.

Earlier, Disha was rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Tiger Shroff. However, neither of them went public with their relationship nor their breakup. As per media reports, the duo parted ways in 2022.

On the work front, Disha last featured in the 2025 Tamil film Kanguva, which was directed by Siva.