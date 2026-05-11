Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan set to make his Malayalam debut with ‘Gandhi Bazar’

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son, Bollywood actor Babil Khan, is set to make his Malayalam debut with Gandhi Bazar.

The film is directed by Babu Janardhanan and will also feature Aparna Balamurali, Deepak Parambol, Nikhil Nair, Johny Antony, Jagadish, Sudheer Karamana, Unni Raja, Athmiya and Jayashankar in pivotal roles.

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A source close to the actor told PTI that Babil has always opted for stories that challenge him.

“Babil has always been drawn to stories that challenge him and allow him to grow as an artist. Stepping into Malayalam cinema with a project of this scale and creative depth is an incredibly exciting moment. It reflects his desire to explore powerful narratives beyond boundaries and collaborate with storytellers who inspire him,” PTI quoted the source.

Babil made his acting debut in 2022 with the Netflix psychological drama film Qala. He is also known for his role in the series The Railway Men, which revolved around the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

His latest work is the 2025 cyber-thriller film Logout, which premiered on ZEE5. The film was directed by Amit Golani and also starred Nimisha Nair alongside Khan.