‘Bollywood formula’: Memes fly as internet reacts to Brooklyn Beckham's accusations against parents

Moments after Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, the eldest son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, accused his star parents of trying to ruin his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz, the internet exploded with memes — some funny, some edgy, and some making light of the situation.

The 26-year-old model on Tuesday shared a long statement on his Instagram stories, accusing his parents of planting “lies” in the media to preserve their own “facade”.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the accusations Brooklyn leveled against the Beckhams is Victoria “hijacking” his first dance with his wife. When Brooklyn was called to the stage, his mother was waiting to dance with him, he said, instead of his wife. According to him, Victoria danced inappropriately with him in front of guests.

In no time, X, Instagram and Facebook were filled with memes, particularly about Victoria stealing Brooklyn’s special moment on his wedding day.

A reel on Instagram showed a content creator using a scented candle to “manifest” a leaked video of Victoria crashing Brooklyn’s first dance with his wife Nicola.

Videos with hilarious dance moves depicting how Victoria, aka Posh Spice, might have hit the stage went viral in no time.

Apart from content creators, Oprah Winfrey might just be preparing for her next interview with Brooklyn Beckham. At least that’s what the ’gram believes.

Another video showed a creator imitating some of Posh’s moves from her time with the Spice Girls. “This is the quickest anyone’s ever worked,” came a comment.

NSYNC’s track Bye Bye Bye, which went viral soon after the release of Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024, was the choice of song for a creator who danced it out to show how Victoria might have grooved on-stage.

An X user called the entire situation “the Bollywood formula”. They shared, “I’ve watched too many Indian soap operas to be surprised by Brooklyn Beckham’s experience of having a wicked mother, and his wife having to experience a wicked mother-in-law. And the son getting the courage in the end to stand up against his family. The Bollywood formula.”

Brooklyn has suffered “endless attacks” from his parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders, he said.

David and Victoria are yet to issue a formal reaction to the statement.

David and Victoria have two other sons and a daughter — Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Seven.