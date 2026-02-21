CPIM expels Pratikur Rahaman after he joins Trinamool in presence of Abhishek Banerjee

CPI(M) leader Pratikur Rahaman, who resigned from the party on February 16, joined West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress on Saturday. The CPI(M) expelled him soon after for “serious anti-party activities” and for joining the “enemy camp”.

Rahaman, a former state committee member of the CPI(M), defected to the TMC in the presence of Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, against whom he had contested in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters at Abhishek’s Amtala office, Rahaman said he felt suffocated within the Marxist party.

"I only want to fight the onslaught of the BJP's fascism, and believe that only the TMC has the ability to face the challenge of the Hindutva forces who want to divide people," said Rahman.

Welcoming him into the party, Abhishek said there had been no deal regarding a nomination for the upcoming assembly polls.

"I have seen Protikur for a long time; he had even contested against me in 2024. But he is among those young Turks in the Marxist party who are dynamic, principled and have the will to fight against the real danger the country is facing. Our fight is against the BJP,” he said.

Abhishek also questioned the CPI(M)’s stand on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Wondering why the CPI(M)-led Left Front in Kerala is not fighting against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Abhishek said only the TMC led by Mamata Banerjee has been effectively opposing the “hasty implementation” of SIR and "able to take up the issue with the Supreme Court and force the Election Commission to follow its directives."

"The CPI(M) can only be seen on social media. May I ask which ideology allowed the CPI(M) state secretary (Md Salim) to meet Humayun Kabir, while they proclaim they are not doing religion-based politics?" he said.

Abhishek said the party would provide opportunities to young leaders who are principled and hardworking. He cited the examples of Rwitobroto Mukherjee, Sayaani Ghosh and Debangshu Bhattacharya.

“We call upon young people from different parties to come and join us to work for the poor and the people in general," he said.