David, Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn accuses parents of attempting to ruin his marriage

Model Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, eldest son of football legend David Beckham and singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham, on Tuesday accused his parents of trying to ruin his relationship with his wife and planting “lies” in the media to preserve their own “facade”.

In a series of Instagram stories, the 26-year-old wrote, “I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private.”

“Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed,” he added.

This comes after months of speculation about a feud in the family. “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” Brooklyn further said.

Saying that the truth cannot be suppressed, he added, “Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out.”

The statement focuses on David and Victoria’s alleged actions towards Brooklyn’s wife, American actress Nicola Peltz Beckham, who he said had been “consistently disrespected” by the family.

Brooklyn revealed that his parents had tried to stop their wedding, saying that his mother had “cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she [Nicola] was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress”.

He also accused Victoria of “hijacking” his first dance with his wife. When he was called to the stage, his mother was waiting to dance with him, Brooklyn said, instead of his wife. According to him, Victoria danced inappropriately with him in front of guests.

Brooklyn alleged that his parents pressured and attempted to bribe him into “signing away” the rights to his name weeks before his wedding.

The couple’s absence from David’s 50th birthday party in May had also sparked speculation. Brooklyn said they had travelled to London but were “rejected” for a week as they waited in a hotel room trying to plan quality time with him.

“Brand Beckham comes first,” Brooklyn wrote. “I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared.”

Brooklyn has suffered “endless attacks” from his parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders, he said.

David and Victoria are yet to issue a formal reaction to the statement.

David and Victoria have two other sons and a daughter — Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Seven.