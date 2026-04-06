Internet goes ‘Lattoo’ over Ranveer Singh’s mimicry of Shreya Ghoshal

Ranveer Singh left fans amused after mimicking singer Shreya Ghoshal in a light-hearted moment that has since gone viral on social media.

During an interaction at the third anniversary celebrations of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, Singh attempted to recreate Ghoshal’s singing style, revealing that her song Lattoo is among his personal favourites.

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His spontaneous rendition of the song had many users praising his enthusiasm. Even Shreya was shocked that Ranveer remembered the lyrics of the song.

“Ranveer Singh is literally a chameleon. I mean just look at this accent even shreya ghoshal is shocked,” one X user wrote.

“Shreya even mentioned how Ranveer remembers and sings all her songs, but this performance hit differently… some are even saying he sounded better,” another user commented.

“Look at shreya ghoshal reaction,” quipped another X user.

The clip surfaced alongside other viral moments from the NMACC event, where Singh’s high-energy presence stood out.

At the event, Ranveer joined Shreya and singer Shankar Mahadevan on stage during a live performance of Gallan Goodiyan. Nita Ambani was also seen dancing with the actor to tracks such as Hello-Hello, while Mukesh Ambani watched on.

Ranveer was dressed in a structured navy closed-neck blazer with gold statement buttons over a white shirt, paired with matching trousers and brown formal shoes. He accessorised the look with a silk pocket square, tinted sunglasses and diamond stud earrings, completing it with a groomed beard and neatly styled hair.