‘Dehumanising, shameful’: Orry faces online backlash for ‘transphobic’ post

Social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, drew flak from netizens for allegedly using offensive language towards the transgender community.

Sharing a video of a confrontation between two transwomen and other attendees at a public event, Orry wrote, “You attend a comedy show and two c****** get into a quarrel behind you.”

The post’s comment section was quick to erupt in outrage. “This is a new low. I'm sure no one will care about this in two days and you will be back to your business, but I sincerely pray for your downfall. Your senseless rich bratty content was okay as long as it wasn't offending anyone's sentiments. Make all the fun you want staying in your own lane, but creating such dehumanising content in the name of humour was unnecessary,” wrote one Instagram user.

“You guys profit so much from the queer community yet propagate the same hate for the community. It’s actually very shameful,” commented another.

“I have never commented on your content before because frankly I don’t give a damn about what you do or not do. This reel is extremely disrespectful. Why don’t you spend a day on the streets of Bombay at night without being in a fancy car or having anyone to bail you out. Try that for one night and let us all know if you like being called the 'C' word, because my dear, a lot more than being called the 'C' word would happen to you,” wrote a third.

“Mocking trans women while profiting off queer culture is the exact definition of hypocrisy,” wrote yet another Instagram user.

Orry, who is a part of Karan Johar’s celebrity management venture Dharma Cornerstone Agency, recently attended a friend’s wedding with many Bollywood stars, including Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Shanaya Kapoor and Boney Kapoor.