NH7 Weekender 2026: Indian Ocean, Pratik Kuhad, Raftaar to perform in Pune

NH7 Weekender, touted as India’s happiest music festival, is set to return to Pune for its 2026 edition on March 13 at Mahalakshmi Lawns, organisers NODWIN Gaming announced on Tuesday.

This time, the music festival will be held from March 13 to March 15. NH7 Weekender 2026 will feature a carefully curated music lineup across genres, with Talwiinder, Prateek Kuhad, Aditya Gadhvi, Raftaar x Kr$na, Faheem Abdullah, Aditya Rikhari, KING, Indian Ocean, and Nucleya & Friends.

The comedy lineup is still under wraps.

An exclusive pre-sale window is now open for Mastercard users. The General sale begins on February 13.

The 2026 edition looks back at the spirit of earlier editions of the festival while welcoming new voices and fan-favourites. This year’s focus is on nostalgia and presence, encouraging people to put phones away, slow down, and be fully in the moment. From comedy sets to live music, it is about experiences meant to be felt together.

“For a lot of people, NH7 Weekender is tied to some very personal memories such as first festivals, discovering artists, long days that turned into nights, and friendships that have lasted well beyond the weekend. Pune has always been at the heart of that experience,” said Akshat Rathee, co-founder and MD of NODWIN Gaming.

In the lead-up to the festival, the Road to Weekender campaign will unfold across Mumbai and Pune, extending the Weekender experience beyond the main event through interactive engagements. The campaign will feature game-led events inspired by party culture, with select participants winning passes to the festival and the opportunity to take part in exclusive on-ground experiences during the festival weekend.

Tickets are available on District by Zomato app. The festival is organised by NODWIN Gaming, curated by Big Bad Wolf, with Exceed Entertainment as the revenue partner and EVA Live as the event partner.

Originally conceptualised as a platform to spotlight independent artists and enable discovery, NH7 Weekender has evolved over the years, travelling across multiple cities in India and shaping the country’s live music landscape.

Now in its 16th edition, NH7 Weekender has hosted some of the most influential artists from across the globe, including The Lumineers, Megadeth, Mark Ronson, Flying Lotus, A.R. Rahman, Steven Wilson, Nucleya, Prateek Kuhad, Ritviz, and Divine.