Inaugural episode of ‘Saturday Night Live UK’ takes swipe at former royal Andrew

The debut edition of Saturday Night Live UK took aim at former British royal Prince Andrew, with hosts of the Weekend Update segment delivering a string of jibes targeting his recent legal troubles.

Comedians Ania Magliano and Paddy Young, who helmed the segment, opened with: “Coming up on Weekend Update: pedophilia. But first, war!”, drawing laughter from the studio audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

The segment referred to Andrew’s arrest by UK police in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office after the release of the Epstein files. The former royal had earlier been stripped of his titles and asked to vacate his Windsor residence.

Magliano later joked about reported renovations at Andrew’s new home, saying, “Renovations to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s new home, Marsh Farm, have been taking place over the last month, including the installation of Sky TV. So, if you’re watching this Andrew, hello! You’re not gonna like this next bit. Also, I’m older than I look.”

“Andrew’s new residence, Marsh Farm, is of course named after the nearby marsh where his body will be found,” she added.

“It was reported this week that the police investigation into Andrew is set to widen. The big question now is, if Andrew is charged, found guilty and put in prison, will he be able to keep his mouth shut? I hope not, said his cellmate’s penis,” Young added.

The segment also briefly turned to the Beckham family, with Young remarking, “Feuding father and son David and Brooklyn Beckham narrowly missed each other whilst at the same Beverly Hills hotel.”

He added, “The feud began when Victoria was, quote, ‘inappropriately’ close with her son at his wedding, and escalated after Brooklyn accidentally yelled out his wife’s name during sex with his mum.”