Imtiaz Ali's ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ jumps 25.7% on Day 7; ‘Peddi’ slows down

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga registered a modest jump in its daily domestic box office collections on Thursday, Day 7, reportedly buoyed by positive word of mouth.

Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari, the film earned Rs 2.20 crore nett in India on Thursday, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

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The film opened to Rs 1.15 crore nett on June 12.

Since then, it has maintained a steady momentum at the domestic box office. It collected Rs 1.75 crore nett on Wednesday, making Thursday's earnings 25.7 per cent higher than the previous day.

At the time the report was published on Friday, Main Vaapas Aaunga had amassed Rs 12.25 crore nett at the domestic box office since its release, according to Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan's rural sports drama Peddi witnessed a slight drop in its daily domestic collections on Day 15, Thursday.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film earned Rs 2 crore nett on Thursday, down from Rs 2.45 crore nett on Wednesday. Its total domestic collection stood at Rs 228.48 crore nett at the time of publication.

While Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past has collected Rs 15.90 crore nett in India since its June 12 release, Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Governor has earned Rs 5.05 crore nett after seven days in theatres.

Kangana Ranaut-led Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has collected Rs 6.58 crore nett at the domestic box office since its release on June 12.