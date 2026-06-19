Sara Ali Khan teams up with Henry Cavill for new luxury brand campaign

Actress Sara Ali Khan has teamed up with Henry Cavill on a campaign for luxury Swiss watchmaker Longines, show photos the actress shared on social media on Thursday.

Sharing photos from the shoot on her official Instagram handle, Sara wrote, “A royal affair with @longines.” In one of the photos Sara posed with Cavill. While Sara looked regal in a white column dress paired with an off-shoulder blazer, Cavill cut a sharp figure in a three-piece suit and hat.

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The campaign saw both actors appear as ambassadors for the luxury watchmaker. Sara wore selections from the PrimaLuna collection, while Cavill highlighted the Zulu Time range.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh.

Sara will next team up with Ayushmann for the spy comedy Udta Teer, which is co-produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

Cavill is next set to appear in the Highlander reboot directed by Chad Stahelski of John Wick fame, as well as Voltron directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber.

He is also set to feature alongside actor-comedian Kevin Hart in an untitled action comedy, directed by McG (Joseph McGinty Nichol), for streaming service Netflix.

His next Netflix comedy, 72 Hours, is scheduled to debut on July 24.