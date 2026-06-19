Ahead of Jantar Mantar protest, Cockroach Party founder writes to PM Modi on student suicides

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking Rs 1 crore compensation for families of students who allegedly died by suicide amid examination-related controversies and renewed his demand for the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The appeal comes ahead of CJP's proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on June 20, where the youth-led organisation plans to step up its campaign against alleged examination irregularities and demand greater accountability in the education system.

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"I am writing to you today with a heavy heart, to bring your urgent attention to an escalating crisis that threatens the very future of our nation - the lives and mental well-being of our young students," Dipke said in the letter.

He claimed that 11 students had died by suicide in recent weeks, including five in the last 48 hours, and alleged that uncertainty surrounding possible re-examinations had worsened distress among students.

Seeking financial relief for affected families, Dipke said many parents had incurred significant educational expenses and loans to support their children's studies.

"Having lost the very children they poured their life savings into educating, these families have been left entirely destitute," Dipke wrote, demanding a compensation package of Rs 1 crore for families affected by what he described as the "compounding crisis of paper leaks".

The CJP founder also reiterated his demand for Pradhan's removal, saying students were seeking accountability from those in charge of the education system.

"The Cockroach Janta Party has been demanding the resignation of the education minister for the past month and has been protesting across the country for our demands. All that we students want is to see some accountability for the loss of lives," he said.

He added that holding leadership accountable is a "vital step toward restoring the faith of millions of students and parents in our educational framework", and failing to do so "inadvertently sends a message that the administration accepts the status quo."

"Therefore, we respectfully request you to sack the education minister. He is serving at your pleasure, and the buck stops with the prime minister," he said.

Dipke argued that removing the education minister would signal the government's commitment to accountability and warned that inaction could deepen despair among students and parents.

He also called for urgent intervention to address student welfare and implement long-term reforms.

The mental health and safety of students should be prioritised, he said, while urging structural changes to "ensure that no more young lives are cut short by academic despair".

"Students from all across India are assembling at Jantar Mantar, 20th June onwards, to raise our demand. We hope your government listens to the voice of India's future," he added.

The June 20 demonstration will be CJP's second mobilisation at Jantar Mantar this month. On June 6, hundreds of students and young professionals gathered at the protest site following a call by Dipke, demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests.

Following that protest, the organisation expanded its campaign to several cities over examination-related controversies and allegations of paper leaks, with the education minister's resignation remaining one of its principal demands.