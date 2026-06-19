Calcutta HC disposes Yoga Day plea after Bengal clarifies attendance is not mandatory

The Calcutta High Court on Friday disposed of a petition challenging a West Bengal government order on participation in International Day of Yoga celebrations after the state clarified that attendance at the event is voluntary and not mandatory for public servants.

The petition was filed by the State Coordination Committee of West Bengal Government Employees, a Left-leaning organisation, which alleged that a memo issued by the chief secretary made participation in the June 21 Yoga Day celebrations compulsory for all government employees. The organisation also questioned the chief secretary's authority to issue such a directive.

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During the hearing, the state government, represented by Additional Advocate General Billwadal Bhattacharya, informed the court that the communication was only an appeal to public servants and did not mandate attendance.

After taking note of the government's clarification, Justice Amrita Sinha verbally observed, "This litigation was not required."

The court recorded that the written instruction issued by the state government states that the chief secretary's order "is a general appeal to all public servants to participate in the official function on the occasion of International Day of Yoga."

It further noted that the order is "not mandatory in nature and no punitive or coercive action was contemplated or incorporated in case of failure to attend due to personal reasons."

Disposing of the petition, the court said that in view of the instruction forwarded by the state government, there was no need to proceed with the matter any further.

The International Day of Yoga will be celebrated across West Bengal on June 21, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to attend the main programme at Red Road in central Kolkata.