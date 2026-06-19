‘Cocktail 2’ review: Homi Adajania-directed sequel has its heart in the right place

More than a decade after Cocktail became a defining urban relationship drama for a generation of Bollywood audiences, Homi Adajania is back with a spiritual sequel that seeks to explore modern love through a contemporary lens. However, we've had plenty of relationship dramas in the recent past that have often failed to encapsulate what love means to a generation with the attention span of 30 seconds.

Thankfully, Cocktail 2 scores on its dissection of the definition of love. But does it make for a modern fable on romance? The jury is out on that.

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Cocktail 2 swaps the youthful recklessness of its predecessor for a more mature exploration of emotional compatibility, personal growth and the difficult choices that often accompany long-term relationships.

While the film succeeds in creating emotionally engaging moments and benefits immensely from its lead cast, it ultimately struggles to justify its lengthy runtime.

The story follows Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna), a couple whose relationship begins to fracture under the pressures of changing expectations and emotional disconnect. The arrival of Ally (Kriti Sanon) complicates matters further, setting the stage for what initially appears to be a conventional love triangle. To the film's credit, the screenplay attempts to move beyond familiar romantic tropes, focusing instead on questions of emotional maturity and the difference between wanting someone and truly understanding them.

The premise is certainly relevant to contemporary audiences. We live in an era of situationships, where ‘forever’ lasts not more than six months. Relationships today are often shaped by shifting priorities, career ambitions and evolving definitions of commitment. The film repeatedly gestures towards these realities, positioning itself as an examination of modern emotional dilemmas rather than a straightforward romance.

However, the screenplay never fully develops the conflicts it introduces. Much of the drama depends on emotional decisions that feel insufficiently motivated. And more often than not, emotional moments are immediately followed up with humour, to deflect from the heaviness of the scene's theme.

As a result, several pivotal moments generate less impact than intended because the narrative groundwork isn't always convincing. The film wants viewers to invest deeply in its emotional crossroads, but it often asks for that investment without earning it.

Its most significant flaw, however, is pacing.

At nearly every stage, Cocktail 2 takes longer than necessary to communicate ideas that are relatively straightforward. The second half, in particular, becomes increasingly indulgent, stretching conflicts that could have benefited from greater narrative economy. Early in the film, Ally tells Diya that her problems with Kunal could easily be sorted with an honest conversation. And that's the case for the film as well. A heart-to-heart conversation could have spared us the 150-minute runtime.

This becomes especially noticeable because the film's eventual message is neither particularly novel nor revelatory. The themes of self-awareness, emotional honesty and accepting difficult truths are worthwhile, but they arrive after a prolonged journey that often mistakes duration for depth.

Fortunately, the performances consistently elevate the material.

Shahid Kapoor delivers one of the film's strongest assets. As Kunal, he effectively captures the uncertainty and vulnerability of a man caught between conflicting emotional realities. Kapoor resists the temptation to overplay the character's turmoil, opting instead for a restrained performance that feels authentic.

Rashmika Mandanna brings warmth and sincerity to Diya. Even when the screenplay reduces her role to familiar emotional territory, Mandanna ensures that Diya remains sympathetic and believable.

Kriti Sanon is equally effective as Ally. Rather than playing the archetypal disruptor in a love triangle, she approaches the role with maturity and restraint.

Technically, the film is polished throughout. Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran's cinematography gives Cocktail 2 a sleek visual identity, balancing intimate emotional moments with expansive, aesthetically pleasing frames. The production design and styling contribute significantly to the film's contemporary urban atmosphere, creating a world that feels aspirational.

Pritam's music and Amitabh Bhattacharya's lyrics complement the narrative effectively, even if the soundtrack lacks the instantly memorable quality associated with the original Cocktail. The songs serve the emotional flow of the story, especially during the European holiday narrative track.