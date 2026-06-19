Parambrata Chattopadhyay to headline Aritra Sen’s new Hoichoi series ‘Choddobeshi’

Bengali actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay is set to headline director Aritra Sen’s upcoming mystery drama Choddobeshi, adapted from Abhirup Sarkar’s acclaimed novel Chowdhury Barir Rahashyo, streaming platform Hoichoi announced in a recent press communique.

The series will feature Parambrata Chattopadhyay as sleuth Aditya Majumdar, a struggling private detective whose latest case draws him into the heart of one of the city’s most influential families. Ritabhari Chakraborty is set to play the role of Aditya’s wife Ratna, while June Maliah will portray legendary actress Mandakini Chowdhury.

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Ritabhari Chakraborty is set to play the role of detective Aditya Majumdar’s wife Ratna Hoichoi

The ensemble cast also includes Srijla Guha as Mandakini’s daughter Sohini Maitra, Bharat Kaul as Subir Chowdhury, Indrasish Roy as Subir’s son Shankhadeep, Paayel Sarkar as Martha Savio, Kheya Chattopadhyay as Shankhamala, Bimal Giri as Subrata Sen, and Shoumo Banerjee as ACP Gautam.

The ensemble cast also includes Paayel Sarkar, who will portray Martha Savio Hoichoi

The upcoming Hoichoi series has been scripted by Padmanabha Dasgupta, who has also penned the screenplay and dialogues.

As per the press release, the series follows private detective Aditya Majumdar, who is pulled into a high-stakes mystery when a celebrated actress begins to fear that a series of unsettling incidents around her are far from accidental. As suspicion falls on those closest to her, Aditya finds himself navigating the intricate relationships, hidden agendas, and simmering tensions within one of the city's most influential families.

June Maliah will essay the role of legendary actress Mandakini Chowdhury Hoichoi

Director Aritra Sen said, "At its heart, this is a story about secrets — those we hide from others and those we hide from ourselves. While the series unfolds as a gripping mystery, it is equally a study of family dynamics, ambition, and human frailty.”

“Aditya is unlike the conventional detectives we often see. He is flawed, vulnerable, and navigating personal challenges even as he attempts to solve a deeply complex mystery. What drew me to the character was his humanity and the emotional layers beneath the investigation. I’m excited for audiences to meet him and experience the world of this story,” added Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

Choddobeshi is slated to premiere on Hoichoi in July.