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regular-article-logo Friday, 19 June 2026

Dhanush turns saviour in action-packed teaser of ‘Om’; release date out

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and co-starring Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela, ‘Om’ is set to hit theatres in October

Entertainment Web Desk Published 19.06.26, 01:32 PM
Dhanush in ‘Om’ teaser

Dhanush in ‘Om’ teaser YouTube

Actor Dhanush turns saviour in the action-packed teaser of his upcoming film Om.

Released by production banner Wunderbar Films on Friday, the two-minute-32-second teaser opens with several helpless villagers standing bound in a forest as gun-wielding assailants prepare to execute them.

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Dhanush then makes a dramatic entry, single-handedly taking down the armed attackers in a series of high-octane action sequences, thereby delivering the villagers from death.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, Om was previously titled D55.

The upcoming film also stars Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela in key roles. It is set to hit theatres worldwide on October 16.

Om features music composed by Sai Abhyankkar. The film is jointly produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios.

Dhanush recently starred in Kara, which released in April. He essayed the role of Karasaami, a reformed thief who is dragged back into a life of crime after his family's ancestral land is seized by a bank.

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