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regular-article-logo Friday, 19 June 2026

‘Pitch To Get Rich’ returns with Season 2, announces Rs 100-crore fund for fashion startups

Registrations are now open for the upcoming instalment of the Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar-backed reality series

Entertainment Web Desk Published 19.06.26, 12:49 PM
Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar

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Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar-backed fashion entrepreneurship reality series Pitch To Get Rich has been renewed for a second season, with its producers announcing a Rs 100 crore investment commitment for emerging fashion businesses across India, as per a press release.

The investment, announced by the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF), marks a 150 per cent increase over Season 1, which had offered a Rs 40 crore investment pool to support India’s next generation of fashion entrepreneurs.

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Backed by Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and prominent investors including Ravi Jaipuria, Naveen Jindal, Gaurav Dalmia, Sonali Dugar, Manju Yagnik and FEF chairman Vagish Pathak, the fund has also opened registrations for the show's second season.

As per the press release, Season 1 of Pitch To Get Rich helped several participating brands, including Love Kiki, Banana Club and DMO Dot, achieve significant growth after joining the platform. With the new season, the organisation aims to discover and support the next wave of entrepreneurs looking to build nationally recognised fashion brands.

Applications are open to founders across apparel, footwear, accessories, couture, sustainable fashion, D2C labels and emerging lifestyle ventures with scalable business models and strong growth potential.

Speaking about the announcement, Akshay Kumar said, "India's fashion entrepreneurs have the talent and ambition to build world-class brands. Through Pitch To Get Rich, we're creating opportunities for founders to access the capital, mentorship and support they need to scale. This Rs 100 crore commitment is our investment in the future of Indian fashion."

All episodes of Pitch To Get Rich Season 1 are available to stream on JioHotstar.

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