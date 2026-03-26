Imran Khan calls out normalisation of toxic masculinity in Bollywood films

Bollywood actor Imran Khan has criticised the growing trend of ultra-macho, violent male protagonists in Hindi cinema, calling out what he sees as the normalisation of toxic masculinity on screen.

Speaking during a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” session on Wednesday, the actor responded candidly when a fan advised him to avoid macho roles. “Yeah, no interest in playing a hairy, angry man covered in blood. I think that genre is generously represented,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imran also opened up on what he described as a deeper issue within the film industry. He said he is “disturbed by the upward trend in how misogyny and toxic masculinity are propagated in our films, and the world at large.”

According to the actor, discussions around masculinity are often avoided by men who feel unfairly targeted for systemic issues. However, he argued that rigid and narrow definitions of masculinity ultimately harm men as well. “True strength lies in emotional vulnerability,” he said.

Responding to another question about the portrayal of aggressive male characters, Imran expressed concern over how such behaviour is often justified in mainstream storytelling. “I have noticed this trend and am disturbed by the way these films coddle every violent tantrum thrown by emotionally immature man-children who can’t conceive of a valid reason that a woman might spurn their advances,” he said.

He also drew a distinction between depicting violence and endorsing it, suggesting that many filmmakers are driven by trends rather than responsibility.

"Important to note that there’s a significant difference between portraying violence and toxicity, and validating them. I see it as people chasing a trend without consideration. My own sensibilities would not permit me to participate in a narrative which I consider to be irresponsible.”

While Imran did not name specific films, his remarks come at a time when high-intensity male-led action dramas such as Animal and Dhurandhar: The Revenge have dominated the box office.

Imran was last seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri. The film marked his return to the big screen after a decade. He has not yet announced his next project.