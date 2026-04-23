Akshay Kumar to reunite with Vidya Balan in Anees Bazmee’s next film

Actor Akshay Kumar is set to reunite with Vidya Balan for Anees Bazmee’s next film, he announced on Thursday.

The upcoming film marks the fourth collaboration between Akshay and Vidya.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video shared on Instagram, Akshay and Vidya can be seen heading up a ramp toward a private plane, enroute to Kerala. While Akshay sported a white vest paired with grey trousers, Vidya donned a pink salwar suit.

“Next stop: God’s own country, the magical Keralam. Anees Bazmi’s next is my fourth film with the ever fabulous @balanvidya and I hope the good luck charm of our jodi,” reads the caption.

Vidya and Akshay have collaborated on projects including Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Heyy Babyy, and Mission Mangal, with Vidya also appearing in a cameo in Thank You.

Akshay reunites with Bazmee after 15 years. The duo previously delivered hits like Singh Is Kinng (2008), Welcome (2007), and Thank You (2011).

Further details regarding the film’s cast and production are kept under wraps.

On the work front, Akshay’s latest horror comedy, also starring Wamiqa Gabbi, is currently running in cinemas. Released on April 17, Bhooth Bangla marks the long-awaited reunion of director Priyadarshan with Akshay.

Akshay also has Ahmed Khan’s Welcome to the Jungle in the pipeline.

Vidya was last seen in Bazme’s 2024 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.