Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane-backed indie film ‘Dug Dug’ to release in May

Director Ritwik Pareek’s festival favourite film “Dug Dug”, a satire about religious frenzy in a small town, is finally set for release next month with filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Nikkhil Advani, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Vasan Bala serving as executive producers.

The comedy mystery satire is slated to hit Indian screens on May 8, the makers announced Thursday.

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Inspired by true events, “Dug Dug” follows a bizarre phenomenon in a village where a deceased man’s motorbike is believed to grant wishes, provided devotees pray to it and offer alcohol. As word spreads and prayers begin to be answered the belief snowballs into a full-blown, commercialised religion.

The film, which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2021, was screened at several international platforms including the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and the International Film Festival of Kerala.

In the past, Kashyap, Motwane and Advani have joined hands to back independent films like “Stolen” and “Sabar Bonda”.

Kashyap said he was “blown away” by the storytelling, cinematography and music of “Dug Dug”.

“It was like a visual rave. I am stumped by the fact that this film hadn’t released theatrically. That got the four of us together along with Ranjan to release it. Fingers crossed it will receive the same love,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

Calling it “one of the best debut films” he has seen, Motwane said, “‘Dug Dug’ is a fantastic and genuine Indian story about our society and our belief systems. Ritwik has told it with the perfect amount of irreverence and humour. I hope that the film can reach a wider audience.” Advani described it as an authentic Indian film.

“Ritwik’s flair for taking a simple story and telling it with a pragmatic and yet humorous take, is what impressed me the most. I feel the audience will also love it as much as I did,” he said.

Bala too praised the movie and said he was “captivated” by its story and vision.

“There is nothing absurd in Ritwik's ‘Dug Dug’, if anything it's the world as he sees it not what he assumes it could be. Hope to see more of his splendour being unleashed in cinema,” he added.

“Dug Dug” is produced by Bottle Rocket Pictures, led by Ritwik and his sister Prerna Pareek, and will be released in theatres in India in association with Ranjan Singh’s Flip Films.

Ritwik, who has also written the film, expressed gratitude to Kashyap, Motwane, Advani and Bala for extending their support to “Dug Dug”.

“We’ve waited a long time for this and finally it’s happening. Not just happening, but happening with Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Nikkhil Advani and Vasan Bala coming on board, filmmakers I have grown up watching and learning from, which makes it very special for me,” he said.

“Dug Dug” stars Altaf Khan, Gaurav Soni, Yogendra Singh and Durga Lal Saini.

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