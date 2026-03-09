‘Don’t let the noise get to you’: Katie Leung to new Cho Chang in ‘Harry Potter’ series

Actress Katie Leung has an advice for whoever eventually plays Cho Chang in the upcoming Harry Potter series: “just be themselves” and not get distracted by criticism.

“For anybody really, (whatever) stage in their life, (my advice is) just to be themselves, because that’s what makes them unique...And to not let the kind of noise of other people get to you, because what you have already is a gift, and you should really just try and hold onto that," she told Entertainment Tonight in an interview.

A series adaptation of the Harry Potter books is currently in development at HBO Max.

Leung, best known for playing Cho Chang in the Harry Potter film series, said she would not want to return to the period when she first joined the blockbuster franchise.

“I was so young at the time, and I was so easily influenced by what people would say about me because I didn’t know who I was,” she said.

Leung made her acting debut in 2005 with Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, where she portrayed Cho Chang. She later appeared in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

The actress, who was most recently seen in the Netflix period drama Bridgerton, said she joined the Regency-era series with a healthier perspective on her work and personal identity.

“So I’ve come into Bridgerton having a really healthy focus on the work. I’m so glad I’m here. I would not want to go back to that time [of working on Harry Potter]. Not because I had a bad time or anything, but it’s just really nice when you know who you are, and I’m still figuring that out, but I’m a bit closer,” she said.