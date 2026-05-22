‘I won’t marry secretly’: Kangana Ranaut shuts down wedding rumours after viral mangalsutra look

Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut became the talk of the town on Friday morning, after videos of the artist wearing a mangalsutra necklace and traditional wedding bangles went viral on social media. Fans immediately started buzzing, wondering if the actress had secretly tied the knot.

However, later in the day, the 40-year-old actress took to Instagram to clear the air, revealing that the look was actually for the upcoming film, reportedly the sequel to the 2013 film Queen. The film is tentatively titled Queen Forever.

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She wrote, “I am filming in and around the city every single day, someone clicked this random picture with character make-up, and now I am getting so many phone calls, but what is the big deal about the married woman look? Actors play all kinds of roles. I won’t marry secretly, I promise.”

Kangana Ranaut is set to reprise her role as Rani Mehra for the sequel to her 2013 blockbuster hit Queen. She has reportedly begun shooting in Mumbai.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Queen centres around a conservative Delhi girl (Rani Mehra) who is abandoned by her fiancé Vijay, played by Rajkummar Rao, just a day before their wedding.

Heartbroken, Rani decides to spend her honeymoon alone in Paris and Amsterdam, where she discovers her true identity and independence. The film also stars Lisa Haydon, Mish Boyko, Yogendra Tikku, Alka Kaushal and Chinamay Chandraunshush.

Unlike the original, which featured an overseas trip to Europe, the sequel follows her on a journey of self-discovery across various cities in India.

On the work front, Kangana’s next film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is expected to hit theatres in June.