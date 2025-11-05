'I was just listening to Denis': Robert Pattinson on 'Dune Part Three'

"Batman" star Robert Pattinson, who is currently working on Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Three", said it was so difficult to shoot in the hot dessert that he relied solely on the director's instructions.

"When I was doing 'Dune' it was so hot in the desert that I just couldn’t question anything,” Pattinson said in an interview with IndieWire.

"And it was so relaxing, like my brain actually wasn’t operating. I did not have a single functioning brain cell. And I was just listening to Denis [Villeneuve]: 'Whatever you want!'" the actor added.

The "Dune" franchise, led by Timothee Chalamet, is based on the "Dune" novels by Frank Herbert. The film series focuses on Paul Atreides (Chalamet), a young heir who is thrust into a galactic struggle over the desert planet Arrakis and its valuable spice as per its logline.

"Dune: Part Three" will follow the events in Frank Herbert’s "1969 novel, "Dune Messiah", which follows Atreides’ struggles with the consequences of his Fremen-led fight upon his ascension to Emperor Muad’Dib.

Pattinson will reportedly join the third film as the antagonist Scytale. He will star alongside Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Stellan Skarsgard, Javier Bardem, and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

The sequel also added Florence Pugh, Lea Seydoux, Christopher Walken, Austin Butler, and Souheila Yacoub to its cast and Jason Momoa will reprise his role in the series.

Pattinson is currently promoting his film "Die My Love" alongside Jennifer Lawrence, he will also be featuring in the upcoming films "The Drama", "The Odyssey", "Primetime" and "Here Comes the Flood".

