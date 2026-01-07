‘The Death of Robin Hood’ trailer: Hugh Jackman plays dark version of legendary outlaw

Hugh Jackman grapples with his past after a life of crime and murder in the trailer of The Death of Robin Hood, an upcoming film which reimagines the titular outlaw in a darker form.

Dropped by A24 on Tuesday, the two-minute-27-second-long trailer shows Jackman’s Robin Hood as “a battleworn loner [who] finds himself gravely injured and in the hands of a mysterious woman, who offers him a chance at salvation.”

While struggling with the consequences of his past, Jackman’s Robin Hood gets a chance to seek redemption when a mysterious woman (Jodie Comer) saves him from an injury after a war.



The Death of Robin Hood also stars Bill Skarsgard, Murray Bartlett, Noah Jupe and Elijah Ungvary.

The film was shot across locations in Northern Ireland.

The Death of Robin Hood is produced by Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett under their Ryder Picture Company banner alongside Alexander Black for Lyrical Media.

Jon Rosenberg and Natalie Sellers serve as executive producers along with Rama Gottumukkala, Sarnoski and Jackman. The Death of Robin Hood is bankrolled by Lyrical Media.

The release date of the upcoming film has not been announced yet.