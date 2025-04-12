Hrithik Roshan drops photos with Priyanka Chopra amid ‘Krrish 4’ casting buzz

Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared photos of his recent meeting with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in the US, a day after videos of the Krrish actor talking about the meet-up at an event in New Jersey went viral.

This development comes amid speculations of Priyanka joining the cast of Krrish 4, which will mark the directorial debut of Hrithik.

In the first photo, Hrithik, Saba, Priyanka, and Nick were seen posing together. Priyanka looked stunning in an all-black outfit, while Saba kept it chic in high-waisted trousers and a fur jacket. Nick sported a classic leather-jacket look, and Hrithik paired his all-black ensemble with a light green scarf and cap.

The consecutive pictures in the carousel offer glimpses of Nick’s performance in the Broadway production The Last Five Years, a show Hrithik had the chance to watch.

“We went in thinking it’ll be a fun night out with friends and came out mind blown and inspired like never before,” wrote Roshan alongside the pictures on Instagram.

Speaking highly of Nick’s Broadway production, he added, “The @thelastfiveyears is an unmissable experience! @nickjonas you are simply incredible. What a performance. @adriennelwarren you are fabulous. Such an amazing show

Thank you @priyankachopra for an amazing night of theatre, music, fun and food,” Hrithik wrote on Instagram, sharing the photos.

Rakesh Roshan recently confirmed on a podcast that Krrish 4 is in development. The previous three instalments — Koi... Mil Gaya (2003), Krrish (2006), and Krrish 3 (2013) — were all helmed by Rakesh.

Krrish, which hit theatres on June 23, 2006, stars Hrithik Roshan in a dual role alongside Priyanka Chopra, Naseeruddin Shah, Rekha, Sharat Saxena and Manini Mishra. The film serves as the second instalment in the Krrish series and a sequel to Koi... Mil Gaya (2003).

The superhero action thriller follows Krishna Mehra (Hrithik), who inherits superhuman abilities from his father, Rohit Mehra (Hrithik). When he falls in love with Priya (Priyanka) and follows her to Singapore, he adopts the superhero persona of Krrish to stop the nefarious plans of Dr. Siddhant Arya (Naseeruddin), a scientist building a supercomputer capable of predicting the future.

Krrish won the National Film Award for Best Special Effects in 2006.

Krrish 3, released in 2013, continues Krishna’s journey as he and his father battle the sinister Kaal (Vivek Oberoi) and his team of mutants, led by the ruthless Kaya (Kangana Ranaut). Priyanka reprised her role as Priya Mehra in the film.

The official synopsis of Krrish 4 on IMDb reads, “Years after defeating Kaal, when an ancient artifact grants Krrish the power of time travel, he must navigate through different eras to save humanity from a malevolent force that threatens to rewrite history and reshape the future.”

Bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Krrish 4 is likely to feature Preity Zinta and Nora Fatehi in key roles.

As per media reports, Priyanka has been roped in for Rajamouli’s upcoming project, tentatively titled SSMB 29. The upcoming film, expected to hit theatres in 2027, also stars Mahesh Babu.

Priyanka is set to return as spy agent Nadia Sinh in Amazon MGM Studios and AGBO’s Citadel Season 2. The 42-year-old actress has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming action film, The Bluff, helmed by Frank Ewen Flowers. Additionally, Priyanka has Ilya Naishuller’s Heads of State in the pipeline. She is also expected to be a part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.