‘Dhurandhar’ OTT release: When and where to watch Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller online

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar is now available to stream on Netflix, the streamer announced on Friday.

The film is currently streaming on the platform in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller released in theatres on December 5, 2025.

“DHURANDHAR. Watch the Epic Saga unfold. Now out on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,” the streamer wrote on Instagram on Friday.

Dhurandhar, set in the late 2000s, is inspired by real events linked to India’s counter-terrorism operations in Pakistan. The film stars Ranveer as Hamza, an Indian operative attempting to infiltrate the network of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna).

The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan alongside Ranveer.

Produced by Lokesh Dhar, Dhurandhar is a collaboration between Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

The spy thriller has crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark in India at the box office, becoming the fourth film to achieve the milestone and the only Hindi film on the list.

A sequel to the film is slated to release on March 19. It is set to clash with K.G.F star Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups at the box office.