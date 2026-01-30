MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 30 January 2026

‘Dhurandhar’ OTT release: When and where to watch Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller online

Released in theatres on December 5, the Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R. Madhavan

Entertainment Web Desk Published 30.01.26, 09:09 AM
Ranveer Singh in ‘Dhurandhar’

Ranveer Singh in ‘Dhurandhar’ File picture

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar is now available to stream on Netflix, the streamer announced on Friday.

The film is currently streaming on the platform in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller released in theatres on December 5, 2025.

“DHURANDHAR. Watch the Epic Saga unfold. Now out on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,” the streamer wrote on Instagram on Friday.

Dhurandhar, set in the late 2000s, is inspired by real events linked to India’s counter-terrorism operations in Pakistan. The film stars Ranveer as Hamza, an Indian operative attempting to infiltrate the network of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna).

The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan alongside Ranveer.

Produced by Lokesh Dhar, Dhurandhar is a collaboration between Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

The spy thriller has crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark in India at the box office, becoming the fourth film to achieve the milestone and the only Hindi film on the list.

A sequel to the film is slated to release on March 19. It is set to clash with K.G.F star Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups at the box office.

RELATED TOPICS

Dhurandhar Ranveer Singh Akshaye Khanna
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

SC stay on UGC caste bias rules: Vague wording & propensity to divide society cited

Using its extraordinary powers, the top court restored till further orders the UGC regulations of 2012, which mention only SCs and STs in matters of caste discrimination
IndiGo flight disruption
Quote left Quote right

IndiGo recovered faster than global peers after December flight disruption

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT