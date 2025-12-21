Hours after car accident, Nora Fatehi appears on stage with David Guetta

Hours after sustaining a minor injury in a car accident on Link Road in suburban Amboli, actress Nora Fatehi performed alongside DJ David Guetta in Mumbai, she said on Sunday, sharing an update regarding her health.

In videos shared on her Instagram stories, Nora said that a drunk driver allegedly rammed into the vehicle that she was riding in. She met with the accident while travelling to the venue of her performance with Guetta.

She hit her head against the car window during the crash and is suffering from the pain. However, she added that she is alive and she is grateful.

“Hey guys, I'm just coming here to tell you guys that I am okay. Yes, I was in a really serious car accident today in the afternoon. A drunk person that was driving under the influence smashed my car and unfortunately, the impact was quite severe and it flinged me across the car. I bashed my head on the window,” Nora said.

She added, “I'm alive and I'm well. Except for some minor injuries, swelling and a slight concussion, I'm okay. I'm grateful for that. That could have ended terribly, but I came to say this to say that this is why you should not not drink and drive. I hate alcohol to begin with.”

In response to the incident, the actress-dancer also slammed drunk-driving and shared that she has never liked the idea of alcohol and drugs — anything that affects a person’s state of mind.

“In fact, I am not someone who has ever liked the idea of alcohol or anything like such as drugs, weed, anything that puts you in a different state of mind… It is not something I promote or even enjoy being around… You should not drink and drive. It's 2025. I cannot believe that this is even a conversation,” she said.

“I can’t believe that this is even a scenario that has to happen at 3 p.m. in the afternoon. I could never imagine someone would be driving under the influence and putting people in harm's way. Having said that, I just want to let everyone know I'm okay. I'm going to be suffering from pain for some time, but, thank God I am alive,” Nora further said.

Nora also opened up about her decision to appear on stage after the incident that left her “traumatised”. She said, “I don't let anything get in the way of my work, my ambition, and any opportunities that I get. So, no drunk driver was going to get in that kind of opportunity. I worked way too hard to reach these milestones and moments. That might look crazy to you, but long story short, don't drink and drive.”

According to Mumbai Police, a drunk driver crashed his car into Nora’s vehicle. She sustained no major injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for first aid.