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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 19 May 2026

‘Hope’ teaser: Village in South Korea hunts for mysterious creature in Na Hong-jin’s thriller

The creature horror thriller has emerged as a strong contender for the Palme d’Or at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival

Entertainment Web Desk Published 19.05.26, 11:17 AM
A still from ‘Hope’

A still from ‘Hope’ Neon

The teaser for South Korean filmmaker Na Hong-jin’s upcoming feature Hope was dropped by the makers on Monday, a day after the film’s premiere at the ongoing 79th Cannes Film Festival.

The creature horror thriller has emerged as a strong contender for the Palme d’Or at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. It stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Hoyeon, Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender.

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Set in the remote South Korean village of Hope Harbor, the story follows police chief Bum-seok (Hwang), and officer Sung-ae (Hoyeon), as they investigate a mysterious creature that has terrorised the village.

In the nearby forest, a group of hunters led by Sung-ki (Zo), attempt to track the creature, only to find themselves being hunted. But nothing is quite what it seems. What begins with ignorance slowly turns into disaster, as human conflict grows into a tragedy of massive proportions.

Na is producing the film alongside Saemi Kim and Saerom Kim for Forged Films, while Jeongin Hong serves as executive producer. Plus M Entertainment is financing the project.

Neon has acquired the North American and English-language rights to the film and plans to release it in theatres this fall.

Hope marks Na’s fourth directorial feature after The Chaser, The Yellow Sea and The Wailing, all of which screened at the Cannes Film Festival in different sections.

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