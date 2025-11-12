‘We don’t make art for numbers’: Sydney Sweeney on box office failure of ‘Christy’

Sydney Sweeney is standing firm behind Christy, the biographical drama in which she plays boxer Christy Martin, even as the film struggles to find traction at the box office.

Directed by David Michôd and co-starring Ben Foster, Merritt Wever and Katy O’Brian, Christy traces Martin’s meteoric rise in the boxing world and the aftermath of domestic violence she suffers in the hands of her coach-turned-husband.

The film marks the first theatrical release from Black Bear Pictures.

“I am so deeply proud of this movie. proud of the film David made. proud of the story we told. proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin. This experience has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Sweeney wrote in an Instagram post following the film’s disappointing opening weekend.

She continued, “Thank you to everyone who saw, felt, and believed and will believe in this story for years to come. If Christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded. So yes I’m proud. Why? Because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. and christy has been the most impactful project of my life. Thank you Christy. I love you.”

Despite strong festival buzz, Christy joins a string of recent biopics like Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere and The Smashing Machine that failed at the box office.

Meanwhile, Sweeney has been facing online backlash for featuring in a fashion label American Eagle’s latest jeans campaign, which was interpreted by many users as promotion of white supremacy. Sweeney’s American Eagle campaign featured the tagline “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” a pun around “great genes”.

The Emmy-nominated actress recently said she did not put out a formal statement explaining her side of things in August, when the campaign drew flak, as she knows herself best.