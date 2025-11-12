MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 12 November 2025

‘We don’t make art for numbers’: Sydney Sweeney on box office failure of ‘Christy’

Directed by David Michôd and co-starring Ben Foster, Merritt Wever and Katy O’Brian, the film is based on the life of boxer Christy Martin

Entertainment Web Desk Published 12.11.25, 11:15 AM
Sydney Sweeney in ‘Christy’

Sydney Sweeney in ‘Christy’ File picture

Sydney Sweeney is standing firm behind Christy, the biographical drama in which she plays boxer Christy Martin, even as the film struggles to find traction at the box office.

Directed by David Michôd and co-starring Ben Foster, Merritt Wever and Katy O’Brian, Christy traces Martin’s meteoric rise in the boxing world and the aftermath of domestic violence she suffers in the hands of her coach-turned-husband.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film marks the first theatrical release from Black Bear Pictures.

“I am so deeply proud of this movie. proud of the film David made. proud of the story we told. proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin. This experience has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Sweeney wrote in an Instagram post following the film’s disappointing opening weekend.

She continued, “Thank you to everyone who saw, felt, and believed and will believe in this story for years to come. If Christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded. So yes I’m proud. Why? Because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. and christy has been the most impactful project of my life. Thank you Christy. I love you.”

Despite strong festival buzz, Christy joins a string of recent biopics like Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere and The Smashing Machine that failed at the box office.

Meanwhile, Sweeney has been facing online backlash for featuring in a fashion label American Eagle’s latest jeans campaign, which was interpreted by many users as promotion of white supremacy. Sweeney’s American Eagle campaign featured the tagline “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” a pun around “great genes”.

The Emmy-nominated actress recently said she did not put out a formal statement explaining her side of things in August, when the campaign drew flak, as she knows herself best.

RELATED TOPICS

Sydney Sweeney Christy Martin Biopic Christy Martin
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Haze on 'terror' after Delhi blast: Panic reaction or Pulwama-like plot? Government mum

A former CBI director told The Telegraph it was surprising that the government had not officially called the Delhi blast a terror attack even though the case had been registered under the anti-terror law
The desolate home of Dr Umar in Koil after the family members were picked up for questioning
Quote left Quote right

We are being branded a militant’s family. I can never believe that my son is a militant

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT