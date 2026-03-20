Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey agrees to out-of-court settlement in sexual assault case ahead of trial

Kevin Spacey has agreed to an out-of-court settlement with three men who had filed civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, bringing an end to proceedings that were scheduled to go to trial at a London court later this year.

The cases have now been formally frozen following the settlement.

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The claimants alleged that the incidents took place between 2000 and 2013. Spacey, 66, has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He was previously acquitted of nine sexual offence charges in a criminal trial in 2023.

Two of the men involved in the civil action had also accused the actor during the criminal proceedings. One claimant, identified in court as LNP, alleged that Spacey “deliberately assaulted” him on around 12 occasions between 2000 and 2005.

Another claimant, referred to as GHI, said he met Spacey through a workshop at London’s Old Vic Theatre and claimed he “suffered psychiatric damage and financial loss” following an alleged assault in 2008.

Spacey served as artistic director of the Old Vic between 2004 and 2013.

The third claimant, Ruari Cannon, who waived his right to anonymity, alleged that Spacey groped him at a party after the press night of a 2013 stage production in which Cannon appeared at the theatre.

Cannon also participated in a 2024 Channel 4 documentary examining allegations against the actor. Spacey described the claim as “ridiculous and it never happened”.

At a hearing earlier this month, lawyers for the claimants had argued that testimony from seven additional witnesses alleging similar behaviour should be considered at trial. The court was also told that Cannon had reached a separate settlement with the Old Vic.

Details of the financial terms or conditions of the settlements have not been disclosed.