MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 20 March 2026

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey agrees to out-of-court settlement in sexual assault case ahead of trial

The claimants alleged that the incidents took place between 2000 and 2013 while Spacey, 66 denied all allegations of wrongdoing

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.03.26, 10:55 AM
Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey File Picture

Kevin Spacey has agreed to an out-of-court settlement with three men who had filed civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, bringing an end to proceedings that were scheduled to go to trial at a London court later this year.

The cases have now been formally frozen following the settlement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The claimants alleged that the incidents took place between 2000 and 2013. Spacey, 66, has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He was previously acquitted of nine sexual offence charges in a criminal trial in 2023.

Two of the men involved in the civil action had also accused the actor during the criminal proceedings. One claimant, identified in court as LNP, alleged that Spacey “deliberately assaulted” him on around 12 occasions between 2000 and 2005.

Another claimant, referred to as GHI, said he met Spacey through a workshop at London’s Old Vic Theatre and claimed he “suffered psychiatric damage and financial loss” following an alleged assault in 2008.

Spacey served as artistic director of the Old Vic between 2004 and 2013.

The third claimant, Ruari Cannon, who waived his right to anonymity, alleged that Spacey groped him at a party after the press night of a 2013 stage production in which Cannon appeared at the theatre.

Cannon also participated in a 2024 Channel 4 documentary examining allegations against the actor. Spacey described the claim as “ridiculous and it never happened”.

At a hearing earlier this month, lawyers for the claimants had argued that testimony from seven additional witnesses alleging similar behaviour should be considered at trial. The court was also told that Cannon had reached a separate settlement with the Old Vic.

Details of the financial terms or conditions of the settlements have not been disclosed.

RELATED TOPICS

Kevin Spacey
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Centre’s Aadhaar app preload plan faces pushback from Apple, Samsung, Google

A recurring flashpoint between Modi govt and tech firms, the dispute over preloading state-run apps includes the Aadhaar demand—one of six proposals opposed by industry body MAIT, according to the letters
Donald Trump speaks at White House on Iran war troop deployment
Quote left Quote right

Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbour?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT