‘He deserves this’: Hema Malini says Padma Vibhushan a fitting honour for Dharmendra

Hema Malini on Sunday said that the posthumous Padma Vibhushan for Dharmendra is a fitting honour recognising his lasting contribution to Hindi cinema and the inspiration he gave to many.

“I’m feeling extremely happy for him, he deserves this award for his contribution as an actor. He has been working in the industry for over six decades, and contributed immensely towards the Indian film industry,” Malini told news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He has done such wonderful roles and because of that people still remember him fondly. He will always live in the hearts of the audience. A beautiful actor and person. He has inspired so many youngsters to pursue their dreams,” Malini added.

Dharmendra died on November 24, just weeks shy of his 90th birthday, after a prolonged illness. He was among the 131 recipients of the Padma awards announced on the eve of the 77th Republic Day.

The veteran actor, along with V.S. Achuthanandan, were posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan while Soren and Pandey were posthumously conferred the Padma Bhushan.

In 2012, the He-Man of Bollywood was conferred with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third highest civilian honour.

Dharmendra made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. He rose to fame in the 1960s with films like Anpadh, Bandini, Anupama and Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke, before becoming one of Bollywood’s top leading men with iconic performances in Sholay, Dharam Veer, Chupke Chupke, Mera Gaon Mera Desh and Dream Girl.

The actor worked in more than 300 films during his cinematic career spanning over six decades.

Dharmendra’s last big screen outing was Sriram Raghavan’s war drama Ikkis.

The Padma awards are presented every year to recognise work of distinction and exceptional achievements in different fields. This year’s list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards. Nineteen of the Padma awardees are women. The list also includes six persons from the foreigners/ NRI/ PIO/ OCI categories and 16 posthumous awardees.

Other prominent Padma Bhushan recipients include singer Alka Yagnik, former Uttarakhand chief minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Malayalam superstar Mammootty, banker Uday Kotak and tennis great Vijay Amritraj.

Dharmendra is survived by his wife Hema Malini, sons Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol and daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol and Vijeta Deol.