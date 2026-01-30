Helena Bonham Carter joins HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 cast

Harry Potter actress Helena Bonham Carter has joined the cast of HBO’s The White Lotus Season 4, the makers said on Thursday.

The upcoming season of the Emmy-winning series will also star Night at the Museum actor Steve Coogan and Black Snow star Caleb Jonte Edwards in key roles. Alexander Ludwig, Marissa Long and AJ Michalka will round off the cast of The White Lotus Season 4, written and directed by Mike White, who also serves as executive producer alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

The makers of The White Lotus are yet to reveal further details about the characters of Season 4.

The first season of the HBO dark comedy series premiered in 2021 followed by the release of two more seasons in 2022 and 2025, respectively.

Set in luxurious resorts, each season of the anthology series delves into the lives of wealthy vacationers and the staff who cater to them, exploring themes of privilege, power dynamics and the complexities of human behaviour.

The White Lotus Season 4 will follow a new group of guests and employees at a White Lotus hotel in France over the course of one week.

The third season of the series, set in Thailand, starred Walton Goggins, Lisa, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Sam Rockwell, Natasha Rothwell, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Aimee Lou Wood, Sam Nivola and Patrick Schwarzenegger. It received 23 Emmy nominations, including eight acting nods.

Overall, the series has earned 66 Emmy nominations and won 16 awards.

Carter, 59, is known for films like Hamlet (1990), Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), Cinderella (2015) and Enola Holmes (2020).