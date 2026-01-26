‘Heated Rivalry’ stars Hudson Williams, Connor Storrie turn torchbearers for 2026 Olympics

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, stars of the Canadian queer romance series Heated Rivalry, on Sunday appeared as torchbearers for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

In social media posts shared by the official Milano Cortina and Olympics accounts, the actors were seen carrying the Olympic torch in Feltre, Italy, during the 49th leg of the relay.

Williams, 24, and Storrie, 25, appeared in coordinated all-white outfits as they walked with the flame, according to a video posted on the Olympics’ official Instagram page.

“#HeatedRivalry stars made a quick stop at @milanocortina2026 before heading over to the cottage,” the Olympics captioned the post.

In a separate clip, the pair were shown waving and smiling at spectators lining the route. “Get in loser. We are going to @milanocortina2026,” the post said.

Williams and Storrie made an appearance together at the 2026 edition of the Golden Globe Awards as presenters for the best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television.

Williams wore a white Giorgio Armani peak-lapel dinner jacket with grosgrain detailing, styled with a silk evening shirt, black trousers, a matching cummerbund, patent square-toe shoes, and a gold Bvlgari chain. Storrie opted for a restrained Saint Laurent black suit, elevated by rounded sunglasses, a brooch, and leather boots for a sharp, rockstar finish.

Heated Rivalry, based on Rachel Reid’s novel of the same name, follows rival male hockey players Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov as they develop a secret relationship off the ice rink. The torch relay appearance also served as a nod to the series, in which the characters portrayed by Williams and Storrie compete during the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, running from February 6 to 22.