HBO renews medical drama ‘The Pitt’ for a third season ahead of Season 2 premiere

HBO has renewed its medical drama The Pitt for a third season, the company CEO Casey Bloys announced on Wednesday during the Season 2 premiere of the show at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles.

The announcement comes one day before the streaming premiere of the second season of the Emmy-winning medical drama from producer John Wells.

Created by R. Scott Gemmill, the Noah Wyle-led series debuted in 2025 and follows healthcare workers inside a Pittsburgh emergency room over 15 episodes. Each season unfolds over the course of a single shift, with each episode covering one hour.

The first season of The Pitt received 13 Emmy nominations and won five awards, including best drama, drama casting, and acting honours for Wyle, Katherine LaNasa and Shawn Hatosy.

On Wednesday, the series also earned two Actor Award nominations and two DGA nominations.

Wyle stars alongside LaNasa, Hatosy, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell and Shabana Azeez. Sepideh Moafi joined the cast in Season 2 as Dr. Al-Hashimi.

Wells, Gemmill and Wyle executive produce the series with Erin Jontow, Joe Sachs, Simran Baidwan and Michael Hissrich.