‘A profound loss’: Haryanvi actress Divyanka Sirohi passes away at 30, film workers’ body pens tribute

Haryanvi actress Divyanka Sirohi passed away at the age of 30 on Tuesday at her home in Ghaziabad, All Indian Cine Workers Association shared on Thursday.

“We are deeply saddened to share the untimely passing of actress and dancer Divyanka Sirohi at the young age of 30. Gone far too soon, her loss is not just personal to her loved ones, but a profound loss to the entire film fraternity,” the film workers’ body wrote in an Instagram post alongside a picture of Divyanka.

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“Divyanka had made a significant mark in the Haryana film industry through her dedication, talent, and passion for her craft. Her sudden departure has left the industry in shock and disbelief,” they further wrote.

“When an artist leaves us, the pain is felt deeply by fellow artists—because only an artist truly understands the struggles, dreams, and emotions of another,” AICWA added.

Signing off, the film workers’ body wrote, “In this difficult time, we extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. May God give them strength to bear this immense loss, and may her soul rest in eternal peace. You will always be remembered. Alvida, Divyanka Sirohi.”

Divyanka’s brother Himanshu told Dainik Bhaskar that the actress suddenly began to feel ill and fell to the floor, injuring her head on Tuesday.

As per Himanshu, Divyanka was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Divyanka’s last rites were performed at Moksh Sthal Hindon in Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning.

The actress appeared in over 50 Haryanvi songs and was known for her collaborations with singer Masoom Sharma. She shot to fame with a viral video featuring Sunanda Sharma’s song Meri Mummy Nu Pasand Ni Tu.