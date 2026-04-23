Shah Rukh Khan cheers as construction begins on cricket stadium for 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games

Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan has dropped a video cheering the construction of a cricket stadium in Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympic games.

Construction has started on the stadium where the sport will make its Olympic return after 128 years, the International Cricket Council said on Wednesday.

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“Hi everybody, today’s a dream come true because we are bringing cricket, the second most watched sport in the world, to Los Angeles through a long-term partnership between FAIRPLEX, Los Angeles and the Knight Riders, to build a space of energy, of community, togetherness and of course entertainment,” Shah Rukh said in the video message.

“So here’s to Los Angeles and the journey ahead,” he added.

The temporary venue at the Fairgrounds in Pomona, Southern California will host the competitions featuring six teams each in the men's and women's events in the 20-overs format.

"Our focus has been on expanding the footprint of cricket and being part of the Olympic movement is something that brings both pride and dreams with it," ICC chairman Jay Shah said in a statement.

The venue will also host three Major League Cricket (MLC) matches between July 1 to 5 this year, the ICC said.

(with inputs from Reuters)