‘Haikyu!!’ director Susumu Mitsunaka to attend Kolkata edition of Anime India in February

Susumu Mitsunaka, who directed the popular anime Haikyu!!, is set to attend a convention at Anime India’s Kolkata event in February 2026, the organisers have said in a statement.

The 45-year-old filmmaker is also known for his animation work on films such as Weathering With You and The Boy and the Heron.

Mitsunaka last helmed the 2022 films The Deer King, Detective Conan Movie 25: The Bride of Halloween and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

In 2024, Mitsunaka directed Haikyu!! Movie: The Dumpster Battle, which released in India in February that year. He is also set to direct the upcoming film Haikyu!! vs The Little Giant, a sequel to The Dumpster Battle.

Anime India, an annual convention for anime enthusiasts, is set to take place in Kolkata for the first time next year. It will run from 14 to 15 February at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan.

The Kolkata event will also bring singer-voice actor Akari Yura and DJ Misaki to the city. Anime India debuted in Mumbai in August this year at Nesco. Death Note and Attack on Titan director Tetsuro Araki, and Anime Times CEO Hideo Katsumata were the special guests for the occasion.

Tickets are available for Anime India Kolkata starting at Rs 199 on District by Zomato.