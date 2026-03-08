Will bring BJP government down: CM targets Centre, promises to expose party misdeeds

Mamata Banerjee on Saturday threatened to topple the Narendra Modi government, citing its dependence on allies like the Telugu Desam, and announced she would travel nationwide after the Bengal elections to expose the Centre’s misdeeds.

“Let me say it again, the BJP should be cautious. Bengal cannot be divided by cutting votes (deleting voters),” the chief minister told supporters at her Metro Channel dharna site on Saturday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bengal knows how to fight and will continue to fight. If you go too far, we will topple your government in Delhi.”

She described “those sitting in Delhi” as “uncles of Muhammad bin Tughlaq”, implying they were outdoing the whimsical 14th-century emperor in wantonly harassing the people.

“Even now, their light is flickering (an allusion to the BJP’s failure to secure an absolute majority in the 2024 general election). The price of oil is rising, and their arrogance is rising with it,” Mamata said.

Mamata said: “What is there to be so arrogant about? After all, they are surviving only at the mercy of (Desam leader) Chandrababu Naidu.”

In the evening, the chief minister upped the ante, saying she would visit all BJP-ruled states, unite the people there and expose the party’s anti-people, anti-women politics.

She claimed she had enough proof of the BJP’s misdeeds, including references in the Epstein files, that she would reveal during the election campaign.

“You may attack us repeatedly, but in the end the people of Bengal will win. After this election, I shall start visiting different states to expose the BJP there. I vow to do so,” Mamata said.

She alleged the Election Commission had, in cahoots with the BJP, unfairly disenfranchised many poor people, including tribals, women, Scheduled Castes, Matuas, Rajbanshis and minorities.

The BJP leadership mocked Mamata for claiming she could topple the Modi government.

“Her government cannot even kill all the mosquitoes in the state that are causing dengue. Now she is claiming she will topple the Modi government,” state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said.

Union minister of state Sukanta Majumdar advised Mamata to save her chair in Bengal first before dreaming about venturing to Delhi.

SIR deletions

In the morning, nearly 100 people had been brought to the dharna dais to showcase how ordinary citizens had, despite possessing the required documents, been excluded from the electoral rolls or placed on the under-adjudication list.

Mamata accused the poll panel of deleting genuine voters in violation of the Supreme Court’s orders.

“I have brought the proof before the people. They are defying the orders of the Supreme Court. Look, all of them (axed voters present on the dais) have Aadhaar cards,” she said.

“The Supreme Court has said that Aadhaar can also be considered a valid document. Everything is being ignored because of the BJP-biased commission. Why are the names of voters being removed? Give an answer….”

The apex court has asked the commission to consider Aadhaar as proof of identity but not necessarily as proof of citizenship, which the SIR is demanding.

Mamata urged the “judicial system” to ensure the people of Bengal get justice during the SIR.

Asked about Bengal’s 60 lakh under-adjudication voters at a news conference in Kochi, Kerala, chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said: “With regards to West Bengal, the SIR is proceeding in accordance with the Constitution and orders of the Honourable Supreme Court.”

Yuva Sathi

Mamata announced that all unemployed youths aged 21 to 40 would start receiving ₹1,500 a month directly into their accounts under the new scheme Yuva Sathi from Saturday, March 7. The scheme was originally supposed to kick off on April 1.

A source said around 90 lakh people had applied for the dole.