CBSE defers Class 12 board exams in seven West Asian countries amid war fears

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday postponed the Class XII board examinations scheduled for March 9, 10, and 11 in seven West Asian countries.

The decision follows the earlier cancellation of several CBSE Class X board examinations scheduled between March 2 and March 11 in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a circular issued by examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, the board said it had reviewed the situation in the conflict-affected areas and decided to defer the examinations in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The revised dates will be announced later.

“The Board will review the situation on March 10, 2026 (Tuesday), and take appropriate decisions with regard to examinations scheduled from 12 March onwards. All students are advised to stay in touch with their schools for updates and follow official announcements carefully,” the circular stated.

On Thursday, the CBSE had cancelled the Class X examinations for subjects which were scheduled between March 2 and 11 in the region.

The board said the process for declaring results for Class X students in these countries will be notified in due course.

There are nearly 150 CBSE-affiliated schools across the seven West Asian countries. The board exams began on February 18. Approximately 25 lakh students are appearing for the Class X exams, while around 18.6 lakh students are taking the Class XII tests.