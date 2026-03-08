India bowlers face pressure before final as Arshdeep, Varun struggle for control

Arshdeep Singh’s wide yorkers seem to have become the butt of all jokes even among his teammates.

The normally reticent Abhishek Sharma teased the pacer in the team bus in a video clip on social media after the semi-final victory against England.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Arshdeep ke liye doh keeper chahiye (Arshdeep might need two wicketkeepers),” suggesting that one will remain behind the stumps while another has to stand next to him to collect his frequent wides.

The left-arm seamer’s ploy of trying to restrict the marauding batters with wide yorkers hasn’t always delivered the results. When Jacob Bethell went berserk at the Wankhede on Thursday, Arshdeep delivered eight such deliveries — including three successive wides to Will Jacks.

The bowlers’ profligacy has been India’s main concern going into Sunday’s final. With Varun Chakravarthy too struggling, it has been left to Jasprit Bumrah to weather the storm on most occasions.

While Varun is nowhere near his menacing self, Arshdeep too has failed to maintain his consistency. This has been reflected in the bowlers’ economy, with none except for Bumrah (6.62) hovering anywhere around 7.

Varun has been the most expensive in the tournament with 8.85, followed by Arshdeep at 8.53. There’s no doubt that the length will be crucial against New Zealand’s explosive opening pair of Tim Seifert and Finn Allen or hard-hitting Daryl Mitchell.

It was no surprise that bowling coach Morne Morkel devoted much of Saturday evening’s two-hour practice session to the group. Perhaps the absence of a Plan B in the bowlers’ subconscious mind in pressure situations have led to such a crisis.

Varun’s failure has been the most talked-about aspect. Since the Super 8 stage, the mystery spinner and world’s top-ranked bowler has gone at 11.62 runs per over with only four wickets.

This has prompted Kuldeep Yadav to come into consideration and is being seen as the X-factor. The wrist spinner has played only against Pakistan in the tournament, but could be more useful with his variations than a finger spinner.

Also Read Suryakumar Yadav future in focus ahead of T20 World Cup final showdown

But will Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav bring about a change in the title-decider? The think-tank has always given players a long run, even when they have failed to perform consistently. Will they risk such a move knowing well that it may backfire?

Surya wasn’t willing to provide any clue. “You can see the changes tomorrow. You can’t know everything today,” the India captain said in his inimitable style.

But he didn’t forget to rally behind Varun. “Everyone gives their best. It’s a collective effort, only then you win,” Surya said.

“There are 11 players. Everyone won’t have a good day. There will be ups and downs and the rest are there to cover up for their failures... He is the world’s No. 1 bowler, a match-winner.”

Surya brushed aside any talk of the 2023 final. He wants to start afresh and doesn’t wish to carry any baggage.

Does he have any message for this bunch? “These guys don’t let me talk much in the dressing room... They dictate their terms. So I have seen that when they get the freedom, they become a different character on the ground,” he said.

“I was noticing that when I started leading this team... After that, I understood that nothing will happen by being a big brother or a father. They have to be left alone. Nothing will happen by holding on to their ears. They have to be left free, only then they can give their best.”

Fearless, carefree and motivated. Surya’s crop of nonchalant and courageous cricketers face their ‘Cup of life’ moment in front of Ricky Martin.