‘Gyeongseong Creature’ actress Han So-hee to join Byeon Woo-seok in ‘Solo Leveling’ live-action series

South Korean actress Han So-hee is set to play the fan-favourite hunter Cha Hae-in in Netflix’s Solo Leveling live-action series, according to reports.

The 31-year-old actress is known for her roles in K-drama series like My Name (2021), The World of the Married (2020) and Gyeongseong Creature (2023).

Previously, Byeon Woo-seok was cast as Sung Jinwoo in the upcoming series. Woo-seok, one of South Korea’s most popular actors, is known for his standout performances in K-drama series like 20th Century Girl and Lovely Runner.

Cha Hae-in is an S-Rank Hunter and the only female S-Rank in Korea in Solo Leveling. She is the Vice-Guild Master of the Hunters Guild, known for her exceptional swordsmanship and unique ability to sense the foul “stench” of mana from other hunters. She later becomes a key ally and love interest of Sung Jinwoo.

The upcoming live-action series adaptation promises to feature vivid characters, dynamic action sequences, and exhilarating quests. The series will also introduce viewers to fantastical dungeons and uniquely powerful monsters, setting a new standard for live-action adaptations.

The Korean series will be co-directed by Lee Hae-jun and Kim Byung-seo, known for their work in films like Ashfall, Like a Virgin, Castaway on the Moon, My Dictator and Cold Eyes. Kakao Entertainment and SANAI PICTURES are set to produce the show.

When Solo Leveling released in 2024, it became an instant hit, impressing viewers with its impeccable visuals and storytelling. The anime, adapted from the popular Korean web novel by Chugong, swept all the major categories at this year’s Anime Awards and emerged as the most-viewed show on Crunchyroll ever.

The anime follows the story of Jinwoo, the weakest hunter in history, and his solo journey to increase his rank by defeating monsters and dungeon bosses. After undergoing a reawakening, he gains unparalleled power through a system which enables him to level up by taking on special tasks.

Solo Leveling anime is adapted from Chugong's bestselling Korean web novel of the same name. In 2018, Chugong adapted the novel into a webtoon and manhwa with illustrations by DUBU.

Since its debut on content platform KakaoPage, Solo Leveling has firmly held its place as its No. 1 web novel and webtoon, garnering a staggering 14.3 billion cumulative views worldwide.