Nicki Minaj praises Trump at Turning Point USA event, says ‘it’s OK to change your mind’

Rapper Nicki Minaj on Sunday made a surprise appearance at a conservative gathering in Arizona commemorating late activist Charlie Kirk, where she praised President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, calling them “role models” for young men.

Minaj appeared at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest convention and was interviewed on stage by Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s widow and the group’s current leader. Kirk was assassinated in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the discussion, the Grammy-nominated rapper spoke about her recent support for Trump, whom she had criticised in the past, and about her decision to publicly denounce violence against Christians in Nigeria.

Minaj’s alignment with the Make America Great Again movement has raised eyebrows given her earlier opposition to Trump.

She mocked California Governor Gavin Newsom, referring to him as “New-scum,” a nickname used by Trump. Minaj expressed admiration for both Trump and Vance, who has received an endorsement from Erika Kirk despite not declaring whether he plans to seek the presidency.

“This administration is full of people with heart and soul, and they make me proud of them. Our vice president, he makes me ... well, I love both of them,” Minaj said. “Both of them have a very uncanny ability to be someone that you relate to.”

An awkward moment occurred when Minaj, while attempting to praise Vance’s political skills, described him as an “assassin”. She paused shortly after, appearing to regret her choice of words, as Kirk became emotional and the crowd murmured.

“If the internet wants to clip it, who cares? I love this woman,” Erika Kirk said, later referencing her husband’s assassination.

Last month, Minaj shared a message posted by Trump on his Truth Social platform regarding possible sanctions on Nigeria over the persecution of Christians. “Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God,” Minaj wrote on X.

She was later invited to speak at a panel at the US mission to the United Nations alongside US Ambassador Mike Waltz and faith leaders.

At the event, Minaj said she was tired of being “pushed around” and argued that expressing differing views has become controversial because “people are no longer using their minds”.

Kirk thanked Minaj for being “courageous” despite criticism from the entertainment industry.

“I didn’t notice,” Minaj said. “We don’t even think about them.” Kirk responded, “we don’t have time to. We’re too busy building, right?” Minaj replied, “We’re the cool kids.”

The Trinidad-born rapper is known for hits including “Super Freaky Girl,” “Anaconda” and “Starships,” and has received 12 Grammy nominations.

In 2018, Minaj was among celebrities who condemned Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy that separated more than 5,000 children from their families at the US-Mexico border. At the time, she described herself as an “illegal immigrant” who arrived in the United States at the age of five.

“This is so scary to me. Please stop this. Can you try to imagine the terror & panic these kids feel right now?” she wrote on Instagram.

On Sunday, Minaj said on stage that “it’s OK to change your mind.”