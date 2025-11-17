MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Jon Batiste is finally coming to India — Here are the dates you need to know

His Academy Award-winning work on ‘Soul’ co-composed with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, introduced his sound to millions worldwide

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.11.25, 10:20 AM
Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste File picture

Grammy Award-winning pianist Jon Batiste, who announced his maiden India tour in September, has now confirmed the concert dates for his debut shows in the country.

According to a press release, Batiste will perform in Delhi-NCR on November 24 at Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam, followed by a Mumbai concert on November 26 at The Grand Theatre, NMACC.

Batiste, a fourth-generation musician from New Orleans, comes from a family that has shaped American music for more than a century. Organisers noted that his artistic journey “mirrors India’s own relationship with legacy, where art flows from one generation to the next, evolving yet rooted, modern yet mindful of its origins.”

His Academy Award-winning work on Soul, co-composed with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, introduced his sound to millions worldwide. His collaborations across film, television and global pop culture have since cemented him as one of the most recognisable contemporary voices in music. His performances are widely celebrated for their “singular blend of spontaneity, sophistication and emotional electricity.”

The concerts are produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, and tickets are now available for purchase.

