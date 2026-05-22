‘Goblin’ stars Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook revisit iconic filming locations after 10 years

Popular Korean stars Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook and Yoo In-na — the beloved cast of iconic K-drama Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, popularly known as Goblin — are set to reunite for the show’s 10th anniversary through a special travel show in Gangneung, South Korea revisiting some of the drama’s most memorable filming locations.

On Friday, the Korean broadcast channel tvN dropped the first-look teaser of the travel show, titled Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ 10th Anniversary Trip, featuring the cast spending quality time with each other, rekindling good old days, and sharing behind-the-scenes anecdotes.

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They also visited the breakwater, which is located at Jumunjin Beach (specifically Yeongjin Beach) in Gangneung, South Korea, which is one of the iconic filming locations of the show.

In the teaser, Dong-wook and In-na recreated Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) and Eun-tak’s (Go-eun) Buckwheat flower exchange scene, leaving everyone laughing their hearts out.

The cast also clicked pictures, went out on long drives and cycled around the island, as seen in the teaser.

“After the lonely yet dazzling season has passed. The four reunite once again. For a memory-filled journey together after 10 years. tvN 20th Anniversary Edition. Shining Because We’re Together. Guardian: The Lonely and Great God 10th Anniversary Trip,” the channel wrote on Instagram alongside the teaser.

Though not officially announced yet, the travel show is reportedly set to drop on OTT platform Viki Rakuten.

Goblin is a hit 2016 South Korean fantasy-romance series. It follows Kim Shin, a cursed immortal warrior who can only end his eternal life and find peace by having his destined human bride, played by Go-eun, pull a mystical sword from his chest.

Directed by Lee Eung-bok, the drama also stars Yook Sung-jae, Lee El, Kim Byung-chul and Jo Woo-jin in notable roles.