‘It’s like coming home’: Zendaya on working with Tom Holland in new ‘Spider-Man’ film

Actress Zendaya, in a recent interview, said she felt like she was coming home while working on Spider-Man: Brand New Day with actor and partner Tom Holland, calling it a dream experience.

“Spider-Man was a dream; I get to go to work every day with my best friend, the person that I love...We bring our dogs to work; it’s like a family affair. We grew up on those movies! It’s like coming home,” said Zendaya during a conversation with Elle.

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Zendaya and Holland, who were in a relationship for over five years before getting engaged in December 2024, reportedly tied the knot earlier this year. \

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth MCU Spider-Man film series. It follows Peter Parker (Holland) as he returns to New York City years after Doctor Strange cast a spell erasing the world’s memory of Spider-Man. As he begins rebuilding his life, new challenges emerge, forcing him to confront a powerful threat.

Destin Daniel Cretton, known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has directed the film.

Mark Ruffalo is set to return as Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the upcoming MCU film. The ensemble cast also includes Krondon, Jon Bernthal, Michael Mando, Jacob Balaton and Luke Goss.

Amy Pascal and Marvel president Kevin Feige serve as the producers for the film.

The MCU Spider-Man film franchise is a collaborative series between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios. It begins with Homecoming (2017) and then continues the story with Far From Home (2019) and No Way Home (2021), focusing on Peter’s growth from high school to a self-reliant hero.

The other Peter Parkers, aka Spider-Men — Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield — joined Tom Holland in No Way Home.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theatres worldwide on July 31.

Zendaya is also set to feature alongside Holland in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. She noted that she does not share any scenes with him in the epic action film, adding that it allowed her to watch her co-star on set. “I could have cried, I was so proud,” she said.

The Odyssey is scheduled to release in theatres on July 17.