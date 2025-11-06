‘Ghoomer’ to re-release in theatres after India’s historic women’s cricket World Cup win

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher-starrer sports drama Ghoomer is set to return to theatres on 7 November as a homage to the Indian women’s cricket team for their maiden ICC World Cup win.

On Wednesday, production banner Hope Productions penned a note on Instagram extending a congratulatory message to Team India for their historic moment.

“Back to where it all began. Passion, perseverance, and the power of belief. Celebrating India’s World Cup champions with #GhoomerReturns,” the caption reads alongside a poster of the film featuring Abhishek and Saiyami.

Originally released in 2023, Ghoomer revolves around Anina (Saiyami), an aspiring cricketer who loses her right arm in an accident just before her international debut. She is given a new hope by Paddy (Abhishek), a disgraced former cricketer, who trains her to become a left-handed bowler, inventing a new bowling technique called ‘Ghoomer’ to help her get back to the Indian women's cricket team.

The film is inspired by the true story of Hungarian shooter Károly Takács, who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after his right was severely injured.

Director R. Balki shared his excitement over the film’s re-release. “Ghoomer was always a tribute to women’s cricket and the resilience of women cricketers. And they did it at the same stadium where Ghoomer was shot,” Balki told News18.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the ZEE5 film Kaalidhar Laapata. Saiyami Kher was recently seen in the second season of JioHotstar’s crime and thriller series Special Ops.