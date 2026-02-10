George Clooney bowled over by Park Bo-gum’s good looks: ‘Want to kill myself’

Hollywood icon George Clooney, a two-time ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ winner, was bowled over by Korean actor Park Bo-gum’s charming personality and good looks while sharing the stage with the latter at a Milan event.

The duo attended the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

“I didn’t expect to meet him, George, here. So, I just want to keep these pieces of time,” 32-year-old Bo-gum, who shot to fame last year for the drama When Life Gives You Tangerines, said.

To which Clooney laughed, put a hand on Bo-gum’s shoulder, and said, “Listen, it’s very frustrating for me because at 64, I look at him and I want to kill myself.”

The response was delivered with a jest and quickly went viral on social media.

George Clooney emerged as a heartthrob in the mid-1990s with his breakout role as Dr Doug Ross on ER, where his charm, calm confidence and distinctive salt-and-pepper hair set him apart.

Clooney’s appeal was rooted in understated elegance rather than flamboyance. Over the years, his consistent screen presence, sharp wit and effortless style helped cement a timeless aura that has only grown stronger with age, making him one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons.

Clooney was last seen in Noah Baumbach’s Netflix film Jay Kelly, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival and also features Adam Sandler and Riley Keough. He is set to headline the upcoming adaptation of Amy Bloom’s bestselling memoir In Love.

On the other hand, Park Bo-gum’s latest release was action sports drama Good Boy, which is currently streaming on Prime Video.