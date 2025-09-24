Fox greenlights ‘Baywatch’ reboot series set for premiere in 2026

American network Fox has greenlit a reboot of the legendary lifeguard drama Baywatch. The reboot, set to premiere in 2026, will be produced by Fox Entertainment and Fremantle and will consist of 12 episodes, according to US media reports.

The original Baywatch television series debuted in 1989 and ran for 11 seasons, becoming one of the most-watched television shows worldwide during the 1990s. The story followed a team of lifeguards on the beaches of Los Angeles and later Hawaii. The show starred David Hasselhoff and later Pamela Anderson.

The reboot will be showrun and executive produced by Matt Nix, with Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Dante Di Loreto, and Doug Schwartz also serving as executive producers. Berk, Bonann and Schwartz co-created the original series.

“In its first run, Baywatch defined an entire era of beach life and elevated lifeguards to an iconic status. Now, with our partners at Fremantle, this television juggernaut is set for a modern-day comeback,” said Michael Thorn, President of Fox Television Network, as per Variety.

“Together, Fox and Fremantle, along with Matt Nix and original co-creator Greg Bonann, will bring the California dream to a whole new generation of fans with fresh stories, rising stars and all the spectacle that make the Baywatch franchise a global sensation,” he added.

The franchise also spawned a spinoff, Baywatch Nights (1995–97), and a 2017 feature film starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra and Alexandra Daddario.